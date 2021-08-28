Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

