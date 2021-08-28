BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 10,286 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

