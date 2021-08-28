Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

