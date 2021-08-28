Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Booking by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

