Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. Boot Barn has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

