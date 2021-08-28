Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.69% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $78,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 527,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

