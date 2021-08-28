Boson Protocol Hits Market Cap of $63.33 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $63.33 million and $3.32 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.00486108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.88 or 0.01082165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

