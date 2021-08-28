Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 80,000 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 13.6% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.