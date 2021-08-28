Boundary Creek Advisors LP Buys Shares of 175,000 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 11.7% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 0.07% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.