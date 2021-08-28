Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 0.35% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $587.89 million, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

