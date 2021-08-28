Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up approximately 11.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Ingles Markets worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 342.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 62,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.