Boundary Creek Advisors LP Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crown accounts for approximately 3.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

