Boundary Creek Advisors LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. AT&T comprises about 3.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

