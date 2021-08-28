Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Cooper-Standard comprises about 9.7% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,386. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

