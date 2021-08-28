BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 139.4% in August

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.