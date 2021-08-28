Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $292.08

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.08 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 41,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.08. The company has a market capitalization of £91.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

