Bread 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $819,661.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $819,661.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

