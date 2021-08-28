Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $398,902.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $42.06 million and approximately $398,902.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.