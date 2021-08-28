Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 36,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The company has a market cap of $470.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

