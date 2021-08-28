Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 107,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,574,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,815,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

