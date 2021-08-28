Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.09 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

