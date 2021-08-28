Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

