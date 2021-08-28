Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 37,394 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 343.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

