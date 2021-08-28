Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.21 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

