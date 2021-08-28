Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

