Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,583 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

