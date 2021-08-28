Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

