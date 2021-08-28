Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP opened at $148.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

