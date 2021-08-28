Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 14,639 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.