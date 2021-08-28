Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.