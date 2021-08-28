Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

