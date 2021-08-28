Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
