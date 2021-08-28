Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

