Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of FND opened at $118.98 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

