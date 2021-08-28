Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.