Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.46. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

