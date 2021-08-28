Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

