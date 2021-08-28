Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.