Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,959 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

