Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 495.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $157.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $158.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

