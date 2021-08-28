Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $56.75 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,825 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

