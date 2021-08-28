Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

