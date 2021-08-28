Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 6,316 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

