Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after buying an additional 223,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

