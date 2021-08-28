Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $269.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.