Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 12,460 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

