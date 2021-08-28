Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,424 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

