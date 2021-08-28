Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 752 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

