British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $37.70 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

