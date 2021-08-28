BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,122,139 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.26% of TC Energy worth $609,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TC Energy by 225.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

