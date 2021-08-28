Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.96% of Brixmor Property Group worth $65,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

